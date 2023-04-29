Kaamatan Festival to be internationalised

KOTA KINABALU (April 29): The Sabah State-level Kaamatan Festival will be internationalised through digitalisation.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that this will be done through TV Sabah broadcasting as well as use other forms of media.

At the same time, it will also use links it has with the United Nations (UN), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), said Jeffrey.

He added that with regards to the cooperation with the UN, they will be collecting seedlings of herbs, fruits, medicines, paddy and so on, so that they could be replanted at two agriculture centres in Sabah namely, the Agriculture Park in Tenom and the research centre in Tuaran.

“This is so that we will have a guarantee in the future that we will not lose them,” he said.

As for UNESCO, he said that they will be identifying seven Kaamatan related items, be it tradition, music, food and others, that they will register with UNESCO to claim indigenous rights.

He added that this move will uplift the Kaamatan festival as a tradition known by the world.

Jeffrey also said that they have received applications to join the Kaamatan festival celebration from many states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak as well as from Australia and New Zealand.

States in Peninsular Malaysia conducting the Kaamatan festival are Johor, Melaka, Perak, Penang, Klang Valley and Putrajaya.

“Their representatives will be allowed to contest,” he said.

“It has become a national celebration … All of us celebrate it as this is a platform for unity,” he said.

The launching ceremony for the month-long Kaamatan festival will be held on May 1 at Dewan Sri Sulaman Tuaran.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is expected to launch the event.

Among the attractions for the day is the Unduk Ngadau Tuaran district level contest.