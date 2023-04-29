Kuching business folks lament over delay of Jalan Barrack upgrading works

KUCHING (April 29): The delay of the upgrading works on Jalan Barrack here, where the Old Kuching Courthouse is at, has caused much inconvenience to business owners operating along that stretch.

In highlighting their plight, George Lam who is special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP, said during his inspection over the area, he observed that there were no workers on the ground carrying out the works.

“According to the business owners, before Hari Raya, the upgrading project had stopped and it kept on delaying; there were no workers carrying out the works before Hari Raya.

“Even now, after Hari Raya, the project is left unattended. There are many potholes that cause ponding (on the road); the passing cars bring up the dust to the air, which carries them into the shoplots nearby.

“I was told by a business owner there that he had to carry out clean-up at least five times a day just to prevent his shoppers from tripping because of the pebbles scattering all over,” he said when met during the recent visit to Jalan Barrack, accompanied by Anthony Chin who is secretary of the Kuching branch of Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy).

Adding on, Lam said the project delay could also disrupt local tourism, as the area was known to be a popular tourists’ spot.

In view of the road having high volume of traffic and also pedestrians, he said the priority must be on ensuring road safety.

In this regard, he called upon the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to constantly monitor the performance of its contractors.

“This project needs to be expedited.

“Change incompetent contractors if they’re still unable to complete the works on time,” stressed Lam.