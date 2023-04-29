Low ownership of ‘sigar’ in Sabah

PENAMPANG (April 29): The ownership of Kadazandusun traditional headwear ‘sigar’ among Sabah ethnic groups is very low.

Based on a research carried out at 37 villages in Tuaran, only 11 villages have residents who own ‘sigar’.

The high price of ‘sigar’ which can cost hundreds of ringgit is also why many people do not own it, said the senior lecturer at the Department of Malay Language and Literature, Language and Communication faculty at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Dr Rosliah Kilang.

She said that the ‘sigar’ is a traditional men’s wear for some of the ethnic groups but cited that the culture is fading due to lack of awareness and knowledge of the importance of this clothing accessory.

“That’s why I came up with the idea to organize a course like this. To date we have trained more than 2,000 sigar makers throughout Sabah.

“We also found that the ownership of sigars among Sabah ethnic groups is less than 10 percent. In this regard, this course is very important to guide the community in making sigars at a low cost and affordable for all walks of life,” she said at the closing ceremony of the sigar innovation making course.

Dr Rosilah, who is the director of the programme, said that the course is aimed at helping preserve the treasure of sigar making as the heritage of the nation.

In addition, she said it also helps to enrich the production of handicrafts among the population that can be used as entrepreneurial products.

Forty-five people took part in the course organised by the Kadazandusun language programme, Malay Language and Literature Department, the Faculty of Language and Communication UPSI at Kampung Buayan recently.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said ‘sigar’ and traditional attire of the Kadazandusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) can become a product for rural entrepreneurs to raise the income of kampung folks.

Hence, he urged makers of ‘sigar’ or traditional attire of Sabah ethnics to form cooperatives.

“I see the ‘sigar’ innovation product can be made as part of the local community’s entrepreneurial activity.

“Hence, I welcome the communities at Kampung Buayan or other villages who endeavour in the sigar innovation or traditional costume to form a cooperative for traditional attire not limited to KDM but also other ethnicities in Sabah because it will receive encouraging rapport especially in the month of May, every year,” he said.

Ewon hopes that makers of the ‘sigar’ and traditional attire of Sabah ethnicities can answer the challenge to set up cooperatives to help the ministry to channel suitable fundings.