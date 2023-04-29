PM Anwar rubbishes allegations that unity govt victimising federal Opposition states

ALOR SETAR (April 29): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed allegations by certain quarters that his unity government was victimising states ruled by the Opposition.

The prime minister said instead the federal government had increased allocations for Opposition-controlled states, including Kedah which is led by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“For Johor the allocations were increased; Kedah also got higher allocations. Alhamdulillah. But some people wearing ‘serban’ (turban-like head covering normally worn by Muslim men) claim that Anwar victimised them (opposition states). This is a lie. I hope you all understand.

“I know the meaning of slander. I know the pain of being beaten. I know what it is like to suffer in a lock-up. Now that I am the prime minister why would I be cruel to people?” he said when addressing the Madani Kedah 2023 gathering here last night.

Anwar stressed that as the prime minister he was not out to make enemies of anyone and instead wanted to rebuild the country together with people who defend integrity.

He called on the people including Kedahans to support the unity government because of its policy of upholding the dignity of the people and the country.

“Holding a raya gathering is not about winning or losing elections. We are providing food not to fish for votes. I don’t want people to support me because of that,” he said.

The prime minister is also determined to prove to the country and the world that there are Malays who can lead this country well and are capable of bringing change in the name of Islam.

“I want to show that under the leadership of Islam, we can govern well and uphold justice for all, and I hope that the young people in this country will also bring this change, not with hatred but with love,” he said.

The Madani gathering was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. — Bernama