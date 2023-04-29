Pustaka Miri to host Star Wars Day, cosplay meet up on May 6

MIRI (April 29): Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri invites all Star Wars fans and the public to its Star Wars Day this coming Saturday (May 6) from 10am to 4pm.

Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day annually observed on May 4 to celebrate the Star Wars media franchises created by founder, former chairman and CEO of Lucasfilm, George Lucas.

The May 4 date originated from the pun ‘May the Fourth be with you’, a parody of the popular Star Wars catch phrase ‘May the force be with you’.

Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans around the world have chosen to celebrate it.

Hence, Pustaka Miri welcomes Miri Star Wars community and fans to enjoy the Star Wars Day thematic exhibition and cosplay meet on May 6, whereby those who dress to the nines in accordance with the theme, may have the chance to bring home a mystery prize.

For further information or registration, kindly contact Pustaka Miri at 085-422525 or visit Pustaka Negeri Sarawak website and official social media pages.