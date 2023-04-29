‘Rebrand, transform to lead Dayak women to next level’, Abg Jo urges SIDS

KUCHING (April 29): Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) needs to rebrand and transform to bring new perspectives and ideas and usher young professionals to the next level, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that SIDS has seen great growth and development politically, economically and socially and has transformed into a Dayak women’s organisation that all Dayak women should be proud of.

“SIDS emphasises four strategic thrusts — education, empowerment, human resource development and preservation of culture. Its members must work together and synergise with other women’s organisations for the development of the community.

“It is important that SIDS members work together with the elected representatives of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to ensure all members and branches benefit from government programmes,” he said at organisation’s Triennial General Meeting (TGM) here today.

His text-of-speech was read by Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Abang Johari further stated that the state government has been supportive of SIDS, such as aiding in the establishment of the Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair with Universiti Putra Malaysia; ensuring SIDS members have a space to carry out activities; and developing incubators for entrepreneurs.

“We hope SIDS will continue to uphold the tradition of uniting and empowering Dayak women and be progressive for the betterment of community and state.”

Meanwhile, this is SIDS’ 65th anniversary and to mark the special occasion, the organisation launched its book ‘Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak, Our Journey’ outlining its 65 years of achievements and journey in uniting Sarawak’s Dayak women.

The organisation has had 10 leaders over the past 65 years and notable leaders include founding president Barbara Mendu Bay, founding member Dato Sri Tra Zehnder, Tan Sri Dato Sri Empiang Jabu (chairman of over 30 years) and its current chairman Dato Ir Alice Jawan Empaling, who is also permanent secretary to the Transport Ministry.

In the TGM today, John Sikie on behalf of Abang Johari launched the Barbara Mendu Bay Foundation, where a total of RM150,078 was allocated.

“All the best to the newly elected SID Executive Committee of 2023-2025. I am confident the team under Alice’s leadership will continue to thrive.”

Among those present were Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, Iban Women Charitable Trust Sarawak chairman Empiang, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat.