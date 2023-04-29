Rep hopes Tringgus, Gumbang can be Serembu’s coffee belt

KUCHING (April 29): Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh is planning to transform the Tringgus and Gumbang area as the constituency’s coffee belt.

He said he was personally motivated to do so after seeing quite a successful ‘Mini Coffee Estate’ project at Kampung Tringgus.

“From what we have seen and experienced in Tringgus, it can be done as the soil is quite suitable for coffee. What they need is the support from the government and Agriculture Department,” he said when speaking on his future plans for coffee production in Serembu.

Miro said the mini coffee estate in Tringgus was quite successful, with the high commitment from the farmers as well as advice and support from the Bau Department of Agriculture.

It was started in 2020 and funded by the state government with a start-up grant of RM350,000 under the Agriculture Facilitation Fund (AFF) programme.

“26 participants from Kpg Tringgus Bong planted 6,400 Liberica coffee seeds, and after two years, they made their first harvest.

“At the moment, this is considered the first season of fruiting. We don’t know how much the farmers can produce but I told them to plant the seeds to produce more seedlings and to top up the number of trees that they have now,” he said.

Miro said they are targetting to plant 30 trees in the future.