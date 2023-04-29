Sadia Kapit to host Kumang Gawai 2023 pageant May 20

KAPIT (April 29): The local branch of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) will host the Pekit Kumang Gawai 2023 at Kapit Civic Centre this May 20, with the ceremony to commence at 6pm.

Young Dayak women are invited to take part in this traditional beauty pageant, run in connection with this year’s district-level pre-Gawai celebration.

Sadia Kapit chairman Councilor John Lang, who is also Pekit Kumang Gawai 2023 organising committee head, has also announced the most-celebrated Iban artiste Phoebe Chloe as a special guest performer for the event’s dinner.

Winner of the crown will receive RM5,000, while the respective first and second runners-up will take home RM3,500 and RM2,500.

The consolation prize is RM1,000 each.

To know more, contact John via 013-800 1039, Richard Nyalau on 011-1059 8758, Annie Anthony Belikau on 019-822 9654, or Emma Malynda Mike Philip on 010-912 2628.