Shareda sets up institute to address needs of industry

KOTA KINABALU (April 29): Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) has established the Shareda Institute to address the needs of the housing and real estate property industry.

Shareda president Datuk Sr Chua Soon Ping said the institute will serve as the association’s research and training arm to tackle the gap in market knowledge, with three main objectives in mind – research, training and events, as well as education.

“The Shareda Institute will allow people in the industry to keep up to date with current issues such as state-specific development related rules and regulations through the production of industry relevant research papers, as well as the compilation and analysis of research data.

“It will also provide relevant industry related training and events catered specifically for the property development industry to enhance the overall understanding of the industry. This will advance innovation and progress the industry’s overall standards.

“From the aspect of education, the institute will partner with tertiary education institutions to create specific programmes for keen parties and garner interest into the property development industry,” he said during Shareda’s 30th annual general meeting (AGM) at a hotel here on Saturday.

Chua explained that the institute will also be making a giant leap in the industry as it could be the first in the country to utilize Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce property overhang across the entire property industry.

This project is expected to start next year.

He said once the technology is in place, the AI will be able to estimate how many property units can be developed in a certain region, their types, and locations. It can also inform bankers and the government of any property mismatch or overhead.

This effort, he said, will at the same time establish a link between the public and private sector as its proposal was met with warm reception from Federal Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming as well as Sabah ministers and authorities.

“This plan will be difficult to pull off but we believe that it must be done. Big data and AI have made great leaps in our modern world and we must utilize these technologies to their fullest extent,” he said.

Meanwhile, seven retained their top posts in the association after winning uncontested during their 30th AGM, while six others were announced as committee members after a contest.

Chua stays as Shareda president, Datuk Chew Sang Hai (immediate past president), Datuk Wong Chen Yee (deputy president), Chai Meng Kong and Datuk Quek Siew Hau (vice presidents), Benny Ng Su Pei (secretary-general) and Chew Fei Sean (treasurer-general).

For the council members, the new and old faces are Quek Tech Seng, Reggie Sua @ Boboy, Joanne Wendy Chung, Rosemary Ahping, Wong Kar Gee and Kah Gen Fon.