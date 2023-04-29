Sibu’s Hwai Ang Methodist Church receives RM100,000 for LED screens

SIBU (April 29): Deputy Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing Michael Tiang has allocated RM100,000 to Hwai Ang Methodist Church for the installation of three LED screen panels.

Tiang, who is also the Pelawan assemblyman, said the fund came from his Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) grant and the installation of the LED display panels is expected to be completed in August this year.

Seribu Jaya Construction has been appointed as the contractor for the said project and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is its implementing agency, said Tiang in a statement yesterday.

Tiang, who visited the church for a simple handover ceremony, was informed that the church has been using projectors during their mass services and other church activities.

In its effort to move forward with technology, the church feels that the LED display screens are beneficial in the long run as they have a longer lifespan compared to projectors.

The upgrading of projectors to LED wall panels, the church added, will enhance the worship experience for their congregation.