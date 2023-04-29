Sim pack to support Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU (April 29): Borneo Shopping Sdn Bhd yesterday unveiled its redONE Sabah FC Prepaid Sim-packs.

According to its chairman, Datuk Seri Rashid Liaw, each of this specially curated sim pack is in support of Sabah FC which costs RM10 and is pre-loaded with RM60 total credit and half a GB (monthly) basic internet data for 12 consecutive months.

Speaking to reporters at redONE’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house and launching of its services here on Saturday, Liaw said that the user of the Sabah FC prepaid sim pack who reloads RM50 will get a Sabah FC replica jersey.

“To promote Sabah FC, we are giving away a free redONE Sabah FC Fan Jersey with only RM50 reload and activation of the sim card. We are giving out the jersey as we want to encourage Sabahans to support Sabah FC.

“We also collaborate with PDRM FC, Immigration FC and MyAngkasa but as a Sabahan, I feel that we need to support the state and therefore we chose Sabah FC as a partner so that they can also help us to promote our services,” said Liaw.

He added that they are planning to train 2,000 redONE entrepreneurs to start up and operate Virtual Premier Store (VPS) across Sabah to distribute the Sabah FC Free Simcards and provide support service to the users.

“We will appoint agents and have also engaged PERKIS to help out. We want to create business opportunities in the community and help the less fortunate. For the first RM30 reload of the redONE pre-paid card, the VPS will get RM25, after that they will earn 15 per cent from the reloads they sell,” Liaw stressed.

According to him, redONE has outlets in Lintas, Karamunsing Capital, Sandakan and Lahad Datu and provides post-paid service which targets riders and e-hailing drivers.

Meanwhile Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya who was the guest of honour at the open house, expressed his gratitude to redONE which has sponsored Sabah FC for two consecutive years.

“They are now offering free air time worth RM30 milion to Sabahans and this is a good community campaign. My congratulations to redONE on the launching of its ‘Everyone can go online’ package too,” he said.

Also present at the event were assistant minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Ruslan Muharam, Sabah FC Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Marzuki Nasir, Sabah FC officials and representatives of the business community.