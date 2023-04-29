S’wak open to helping Education Ministry supply electricity to remote schools, says minister

KUCHING (April 29): Sarawak is open to helping the Education Ministry (MOE) if it needs assistance in supplying electricity to schools located in remote locations inaccessible by road, said Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said schools in remote areas can opt for the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares), which is a scheme provided by the state government.

Julaihi said this is to help rural folks who don’t have to same access to utilities, especially in remote areas where it is difficult to connect to the main electricity grid, and thus Sarawak is eager to assist the federal government by sharing its power supply to schools and clinics in hard-to-reach areas.

“We operate Sares in off-grid areas because there are areas in Sarawak that are inaccesible by road. So, we supply electricity using the Sares system with the hopes that one day, we can connect the power supply to the (main) grid when the area has road connectivity.

“For any institution — such as schools and clinics — these are under the federal government. But of course, we look forward to assist the related federal ministries to enable schools or clinics to use Sares,” he said when asked whether the implementation of Sares involves remote schools.

Julaihi said this when met at his ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

He added that Sarawak has always been keen to supply electricity to schools but his ministry had yet to receive any response from the Education Ministry to discuss the matter.

He said the state government usually engaged with schools themselves due to the slow response from the federal government.

Pointing out the hassle of bureaucracy, he stressed the matter should be dispersed quickly as remote schools in Sarawak need urgent assistance in improving their infrastructure.

While urging Putrajaya to be more proactive, Julaihi hoped the minister would look into the matter especially regarding schools in urgent need of power.

“When we want to enter the school area, we need to have their (MOE) approval. Nothing much we can do unless they are very proactive.

“They have to be proactive and see what we are doing — Sarawak is now capable of supplying electricity to rural areas. The restriction also should include the ministry; when they want to enter the school area, although it is under their jurisdiction, they must also have permission.

“There is a certain extent of electricity that we can supply. Same with clean water. Installing the piping system in the school is MOE’s responsibility, so we have to get cooperation. Hopefully we can do it because the most important thing is even though the school is under MOE, it is in Sarawak. Our children are in school, so we want the best facilities,” he said.