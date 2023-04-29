Temporary road closures in Kuching for Wesak Day parade tomorrow

KUCHING (April 29): The traffic light intersection and Jalan Bulatan Sri Aman will be closed to make way for the Wesak Day parade on Sunday between 4.30pm-11.30pm.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today said the main celebration will be held at the Jubilee Ground here.

“Over 2,000 people involving 14 floats are expected to be used during the parade,” he said.

Merbin added the parade will go along Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bulatan Sri Aman, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Temple, Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Lorong Central Timur 3 and the Jubilee Ground.

“The time of the road closures will be further determined by the traffic police on the ground to ensure smooth traffic flow in the vicinity,” he said.

Those who wish to attend the parade may park their vehicles at the Jubilee Ground and MBKS headquarters carparks.

“The public is advised to follow traffic signs and instructions of the traffic police to avoid creating unnecessary traffic jams,” he said.