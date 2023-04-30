Amanah leaders have the right to voice views, says president

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): Leaders of the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) have the right to voice their views, but they are bound by the party’s decision, said its president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said that freedom of expression is a normal practice in any organisation.

In the case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, he said that the highest authority to make a decision is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, and all parties must respect any decision of His Majesty.

“However, all parties who voice their views on this issue are those who love the Unity Government.

“The Unity Government needs to focus on serving the people as entrusted,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohamad, every individual has the freedom to voice views, as a right stipulated in the Constitution.

Mohamad said that, in the context of an organisation, the views of individuals do not represent the organisation or the party unless it is the party’s official decision which was decided in a party meeting.

He added that Amanah, PKR and DAP are part of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and are subject to PH’s decision, which should be prioritised if the views voiced contradict the coalition’s decision.

“Similarly, in the context of the Unity Government, the decisions made at the Unity Government level override the decisions of each political party, and must be prioritised,” said Mohamad. – Bernama