Carbon should be under scope of commodity, instead of energy, says Premier

KUCHING (April 30): It is justified to have matters related to carbon under the administration of the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, in view of the United Nations (UN)’s recognition of it as being a ‘commodity’.

In pointing this out, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg opined that carbon should be seen as a commodity in view of Malaysia’s robust carbon market.

He also said Malaysia could expand to not just meet its climate targets, but to also support the world given the immense opportunities presented through carbon trading.

“What is happening is that there is a consultation at federal level because now, carbon is under the Ministry of Energy (referring to Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change) and not under the (Deputy Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s ministry (Plantation and Commodities).

“As I said earlier, carbon is a traded commodity. That’s why Malaysia has a large commodity market for carbon under the Malaysia Exchange. This means that under the UN, carbon is indeed a commodity.

“That’s why I suggest carbon to be moved under the Ministry of (Plantation and) Commodities, which is under Datuk Seri Fadillah,” he told reporters when met at the ‘Ramah Tamah Hari Raya Aidilifitri Gedong’ in Dewan Patinggi Ali in Gedong, near here today.

Adding on, Abang Johari argued that the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change ‘did not match with carbon’s portfolio’, in that carbon is a commodity and does not converse energy like oil and gas.

“In my opinion, and from the state government’s point of view, carbon should be under ‘Commodities’ because it is a commodity, and not energy.

“Energy refers hydrocarbons – oil and gas, these are hydrocarbons.

“And Bursa Malaysia also has a counter for carbon trading, so this means carbon is a commodity,” he stressed.

Nonetheless, Abang Johari acknowledged that whatever the decision, it could only be made by the Federal Cabinet.

“This is up to the federal government. It is up to the (Federal) Cabinet whether to agree or not on putting carbon under the ministry of Datuk Seri Fadillah,” he added.