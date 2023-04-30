Cook with MAGGI’s products and win RM35,000 prizes

KOTA KINABALU (April 30): MAGGI Malaysia has launched its ‘Jom Masak & Berkongsi Bersama MAGGI’ (Let’s cook and share with MAGGI) in conjunction with the Tadau Kaamatan celebration.

Held from 1 May to 30 June 2023, the annual campaign is aimed at delighting Malaysians in Sabah with delicious home-cooked dishes for the Kaamatan festivity as well as other activities including a Corporate Social Responsibility fund-raising initiative.

Simply by cooking with MAGGI’s products, Malaysians have a chance to win prizes totalling RM135,000 which includes a Proton X7 SUV as the grand prize.

Assistant Rural Development Minister Samad Jambri, who launched the contest at Suria Sabah on Sunday, said that MAGGI is synonymous with food in Sabah.

“MAGGI products have helped families to prepare food at home despite challenges. It enables them to make eating with the family a culture and strengthen family bonds,” he said.

Samad added he was made to understand MAGGI’s products sales in East Malaysia nearly double that in West Malaysia.

He also expressed his support to MAGGI’s CSR programme with the Sabah branch Red Crescent Society.

With regards to the Kaamatan Festival, Samad explained that it is a tradition practised by the Kadazan Dusun and Murut community during paddy harvest.

“Now, this festivity handed down by our ancestors is also celebrated with other communities. The Kaamatan celebration has become a symbol of harmonious living and unity among Malaysians through our highly valuable culture,” he said.

He added that it is a norm for families and relatives to prepare special dishes in welcoming the festival.

Also present was MAGGI Malaysia Consumer Marketing Manager, Lim Siew Ling.

Lim, in her speech, explained that their CSR initiative is to raise funds for those in need.

“For this purpose, MAGGI contributes 10 sen for every participation in the contest received to the Sabah branch Malaysia Red Crescent Society.