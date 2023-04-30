Deputy S’wak Premier advocates importance of rehab therapy in maintaining health, wellness

KUCHING (April 30): Rehabilitation is crucial in restoring one’s health and fitness levels, and preventing any long-term injury from recurring or becoming worse.

In pointing this out, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian also regards such recovery as being “extremely important for those who are affected by lifestyle diseases such as back pains, as well as the ageing population”.

“Via the Health White Paper, we are looking forward to building a good healthcare system and ecosystem.

“The (establishment of) Rehab Concept, a home-grown rehabilitation centre, is very timely as we face the changes in lifestyles and with ageing coming in,” he said at the launch of the Rehab Concept’s new clinic in Spero Commercial Centre, Jalan Wan Alwi here yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said he was impressed by the progress of Rehab Concept – from having a staff of four in 2015 at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho, to its current team of 17 and then, being relocated to the current location to better serve their clients.

“We take pride in Rehab Concept now being the biggest stand-alone rehab centre in Sarawak with all services housed under one roof including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, sports therapy, dietetic service, women’s health, rhythmic movement therapy and Pilates.

“In line with the government’s initiative in promoting healthy living through Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS), ongoing since 2021, I would like to encourage the public to take a proactive approach in adopting ‘pre-hab and rehab’ as preventive treatments,” added the Deputy Premier.

Dr Sim’s wife Datin Enn Ong Rehab, and Concept founder and director Jacinta Lim, were also present at the event.