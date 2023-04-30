Dr Annuar pledges for youth empowerment

SIBU (April 30): More than 600 members of the Rumpun Pewaris Youth Club gathered at the club’s Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event at Kingwood Hotel here on Friday (April 28).

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who was the guest of honour at the gathering, was pleasantly surprised with the huge turnout.

“As we are all gathered here to celebrate Hari Raya, I would like to congratulate the committee and the youth for responding to the call and to come as one.

This is the kind of spirit that we need to preserve, amongst the young people in Sibu, said Dr Annuar who is also Nangka assemblyman.

“The Youth wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has been supporting the young people in using their voice to create positive, effective and sustainable change in Sarawak,” he said, citing on the appointment of 27-year-old Raden Khairulzaman as the youngest councillor in the state.

“I have always supported the club to carry out its youth activities and I would proudly say that tonight’s allocation is the largest I have ever approved for a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Sibu,” he added.

Dr Annuar also pledged to develop positive youth development in Sarawak in preparing them to become future leaders.

Sibu Municipal Council councillor Raden Khairulzaman, Political Secretary to the Premier Sayed Amee Wan Junaidi, and Rumpun Pewaris Youth Club chairman Abdul Hafiz were among the attendees at the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri gathering.