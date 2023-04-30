Fuad Stephens’ family suspicious of report

KOTA KINABALU (April 30): The family of the late Tun Fuad Stephens has questioned the veracity of latest declassified report on the Double Six air crash, casting doubt on findings prepared by the manufacturer of the crashed plane.

The three surviving children of the then-Sabah chief minister, who was among 11 people killed in the 1976 crash of the Sabah Air Nomad GAF N-22B, said they suspected the integrity of the report as the manufacturer could have a motive to minimise responsibility.

The “Report by GAF Investigating Team on the Crash of a Sabah Air Nomad 9M-ATZ” was released last week as part of the Australian government’s declassification of its own investigation, after Malaysia did so earlier.

Faridah, one of the siblings, also claimed that the “Report by GAF Investigating Team on the Crash of a Sabah Air Nomad 9M-ATZ” was prepared by the manufacturers of the aircraft on a crash of one of their own aircraft which killed 11 people in Sabah.

“There is clearly a conflict of interest here. The situation is akin to someone being the judge on a murder trial in which they are a suspect,” she said.

Faridah wrote that the Australian team comprised the two accredited representatives from the Department of Transport, Australia, and two people from the Government Aircraft Factory which manufactured the plane.

“These two people were Stuart Pearce (GAF Chief Test Pilot) and David Hooper (GAF Chief Designer) – both of whom died in a Nomad plane crash exactly two months later on 6th August 1976 in Avalon, Victoria, Melbourne. These are the two gentlemen who signed the report that has been released to us.”

“We are told that including people from the aircraft manufacturing side in an investigation into a plane crash is a norm. The GAF manufactured the planes and the Government of Australia owned the GAF.

However, this clear conflict of interest should have been watched and overseen with a very high degree of diligence and care,” she said.

She then quoted a minute written by RH Watts of the Department of Transport Australia dated 16th November 1977 and also mentioned that Choquenot and Sutherland who were mentioned in the minute were accredited representatives – they were invited by the Malaysians to be part of the investigation and were from the Australian Department of Transport.

The quote from RH Watts read:

“In essence, the Malaysian investigation depended to a major extent on the work of Mr Choquenot, assisted by Mr Sutherland, and he managed to keep the role of the two GAF representatives in perspective.”

“Prior to departing from Malaysia, Mr Choquenot informally assisted Colonel (U) Omar Bin Saman in preparing a draft of the Final Report and the Report closely follows that draft.”

“It is significant that Malaysia did not blindly accept what Australia and GAF were saying about the airworthiness of the N22 type. Largely at their instigation a technical report (Project Note N2/52) was prepared by GAF, which was vetted by this Branch before dispatch (Folio 25 Part 1 of this file). This lead to queries by Malaysia (Folio 31 and reply at Folio 32). It is my understanding that Malaysia also sought other opinion concerning the GAF report. The end result is that the Australian technical advice has been accepted in toto.”

Faridah wrote that she also wondered who did Malaysia seek opinions from apart from the GAF and Australian Ministry of Transport – both of which had a conflict of interest?

She went on to write “Another paragraph that sheds light on the mindset of the authors of the Report by GAF Investigating Team on the Crash of a Sabah Air Nomad 9M-ATZ is under number 25 – “Recommendations” – and reads as follows:

“The authors [Stuart Pearce and David Hooper] believe that their detailed knowledge of the Nomad aircraft enabled them to assist the Board in their investigations and thus to expedite a series of logical conclusions. This was particularly so with regard to failures found in the flying control systems during wreckage examination, loading calculations and operational and handling considerations. During the discussions of likely causes and findings, a number of uninformed comments were made. We believe that had the GAF personnel not been present to correct inaccuracies, the investigation may well have concluded in a different light, possibly with criticism being levelled at the aircraft. We do not believe that it is in the best interests of the factory for the GAF investigation to be too closely associated with the DOT (Department of Transport). This is because, during the investigation, DOT in their attempts to be seen to be impartial made remarks which were perhaps seen by others to imply criticism of the Australian product.”

She then mentioned that there was a documentary on the Nomad airplane that was produced by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“The ABC is owned by the Australian government. The documentary was produced in September 1995 under the 4Corners investigative journalism banner. It is titled “Lies in the Sky”, she stated.

Faridah alleged that the 4Corners documentary makes it very clear that the main interest of the Government Aircraft Factory and certain government officials – from the outset in the 1970s – was to make Australia a proud tech nation and to make money out of aircraft sales (they needed to sell 200 Nomad planes to break even) and that any negative reports about the plane were suppressed as financial interests were given priority.

Faridah is seeking opinions from people who know more about the Nomad airplanes to understand the technical information.

“This may take a bit of time,” she wrote in her Facebook account dated April 28.

She said that this was because of the loads of information from the Australian archives that had been released along with the Government Aircraft Factory report on the Nomad plane crash of June 1976 in Sembulan which robbed the lives of all 11 people onboard including her father, Tun Fuad and her brother, Johari Stephens who was then only 24 years old.

The incident in Sembulan is also known as the Double Six Tragedy.

Faridah wrote that her family wants to address what has been said about their brother Johari Stephens.

“That he sat next to the pilot in the Nomad aircraft is not a ‘revelation’ as one news agency called it. This has been known since 1976 at the time of the plane crash. He had been taking flying lessons but to say that he was flying the Nomad plane at the time of the crash or had taken charge of it in any way is purely speculation, nothing more,” she said.

“We have read many imaginative accounts of what might have happened but to be clear, there is not a shred of evidence to support any of it. No one survived the crash to be able to tell us. To suggest otherwise is speculative, fantasy reporting aimed at pointing blame towards someone who can’t respond. Johari was there as a passenger. He was a 24-year-old man with every expectation of a great life ahead,” she added.

Faridah also wrote that the Nomad, like many small aircraft, does not require a copilot.

“The Nomad’s cockpit, while typically fitted with dual flight controls, is designed to be operated by a single pilot.” (GAF Nomad Wikipedia page.)

Both Malaysian and Australian investigations reports concluded that human error and overloading of the rear cargo caused the Nomad to stall and nosedive into the Sembulan sea as it made its approach to the Kota Kinabalu airport runway on June 6, 1976.

Earlier, Datuk Donald Mojuntin and former chief minister Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee also said the declassified reports on the air crash raised more questions.

Donald, the eldest son of the late Datuk Peter J Mojuntin, one of the 11 perished in the tragedy, said the remaining members of the families of the victims need to sit down and look at whether they could still take legal action over the tragedy.

Yong said the judicial inquest report into the tragedy should also be declassified and accessible by the public.

He said there was still “missing information” from both the declassified reports on the aircraft crash.

“The government should release the records, including witness statements and evidence of the inquest conducted in Sabah by a magistrate,” he said.