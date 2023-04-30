House fires — The long and the short of it

I MUST admit that I have a fear of big fires.

While enduring the warm days in late March and early April of this year in Kuching, I was thinking about longhouse fires. How vulnerable most of these buildings are – those built of timber and tinder dry roofing materials.

A longhouse gutted by fire means a great loss of valuable possessions – guns, ancient jars, sewing machines, furniture, identity and other important documents, cash stashed under the pillow, pots and pans, etc.

Occasionally, a human life is lost. Everything, except possibly money in the bank, has gone up in flames in a matter of minutes, in front of one’s very own eyes.

Then the trauma of the victims being homeless and living on charity can last for the rest of their lives.

Ideas on fire prevention

A few ideas have been thought out to make the longhouse fire-proof or, at least, the building is so designed that fire does not spread so fast from one ‘bilek’ (unit) to the rest of the building before help arrives.

In certain areas in rural Sarawak, firefighters from the nearest station can be miles away, and access roads can be in a very poor condition.

By the time the fire brigade arrives, the building will have been totally destroyed.

Volunteer firefighting squad

Of all the measures so far tried out, none is more practical than the existence of a fire squad or a mini brigade in each longhouse. It needs a bit of organisation and help from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in terms of the basic lessons on firefighting in the use of the extinguishers.

Let’s hear from someone whose duty is to fight fires and save human lives and property.

First five minutes crucial

“When it comes to fire break, it is the longhouse residents’ response in the first five minutes that will determine the severity of the fire,” said Datu Khirudin Drahman, the director of Bomba Sarawak (as quoted in The Borneo Post, on April 3, 2023). He added: “Thirty minutes are enough time for a fire to destroy an entire longhouse.”

He advocates that all longhouses in the state should establish volunteer squads (PBS), adding that: “Having a PBS will minimise the loss of properties and even save lives in areas located far away from fire stations.”

The firefighter chief was quoted as having said that: “Bomba records last year showed 13 fires involving longhouses, of which seven were saved due to the swift intervention by their residents.”

That’s a monthly fire! Seven buildings were saved from total destruction!

That’s something good about the longhouse firefighting squad.

Fire is a constant enemy and appears when least expected. This year began with a conflagration that destroyed the 15-door Uma Bakah at Sungai Asap in Belaga. It was burnt down on Jan 6.

Nine days later, fire engulfed a 36-door longhouse in Ulu Sebauh.

The third fire occurred at Mujan, Skrang in the Betong District.

A crash course in firefighting, in the proper use and maintenance of the extinguishers, might have saved most, if not all, those houses – I think.

A debate that never ends

I have been writing about longhouse fires in this column for the past 13 years. In one article, I advocated (still do) a ban on the construction of new — repeat, NEW — longhouses.

I suggested (still do) that the longhouse dwellers gradually adopt the construction of single houses on the site prepared like a new housing estate complete with the modern facilities – roads, power and water supplies, schools, clinics, grocery shops.

Where there is a school, the teachers should be trained in the modern firefighting methods.

The students too should be allowed to listen to talks given by the Bomba personnel.

I realise that this view of mine may be politically incorrect.

However, I stand by my belief that someday in the future, people advocating longhouse-living will realise that living in single houses would be a better alternative.

It is because I know that the heavy fire that I have got has mostly come from the advocates of communal living (most of whom live in bungalows, villas or semi-Ds in town)!

But I am sufficiently insulated by the support from those fire victims themselves. I have met with a few of them and learnt how miserable life has been for them.

It is my conviction that an alternative to communal living will not be able to sustain itself in the long run.

Fire drills and courses

It is my suggestion that firefighting be part of the job of the local government councillors.

The head of each longhouse will be entrusted with the task of organising the men and women there into firefighting squads, with help from the politicians in each longhouse in terms of activities connected with fire prevention.

Contractors

Each district council should be empowered by its own bylaws to vet and approve applications from electricians to undertake wiring of buildings in the district.

Electrical wiring must be done by qualified electricians, not by any Tom, Dick and Harry who thinks he knows how to connect one end of the wire to the other.

Worse, watch out for the fly-by-night contractors. I met those ‘electricians’ during my travels in the Lubok Antu District years ago.

I hope there aren’t any more of them messing with longhouse electricity wiring.