Kuching clinic reaches out to athletes down with injuries

KUCHING (April 30): Many elite athletes in the state have benefited from the sports rehabilitation services provided by Rehab Concept.

Among the notable ones are Sukma gold medallists such as Nathalie Sim Shu Eng, “Kilat Boy” Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong and Jonah Chang Rigan.

“We aim to be at the forefront in preventing sports injuries and we have worked very closely with the Sarawak Sports Corporation since 2016 to help athletes recover from sports injuries.

“Treating sports injuries is one of our specialties and over the years, we have helped more than 200 athletes,” senior physiotherapist Eu Sze Kwang said when met at the launch of Rehab Concept new clinic premises at Spero Commercial Centre along Jalan Wan Alwi yesterday.

He said squash player Nathalie had a knee surgery, and she had recovered well enough to perform at the last Sukma, where she won the mixed doubles gold with Harith Danial Jefri.

“Daeloniel had shoulder and muscular issues which is very normal for a boxer and we had to help him with muscular issues and injuries and yet he had been able to perform very well at Sukma XX and even won in international tournaments including one in Pakistan. I am very proud of him.

“As for shot putter Jonah, he came to us after sustaining a hand injury in a minor accident, which caused much pain in his hand, wrist and shoulder and affected his training.

“He was one of those very consistent athletes in undergoing his rehabilitation with us and that is how through rehab and guiding him and together working very closely with his coach, he is now what he is and he is now training at Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur preparing for the SEA Games in Cambodia next month,” said Eu.

He has this advice to athletes: “Know your body well and if you do feel that something is not quite right after suffering an injury and that you feel that this injury is taking a little longer than usual to recover, do come to us.

“Get it checked and we are able to help you recover faster and you will be able to get back to your training faster as well,” he said.