Labour welfare organisations want betterment of workforce legislation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): In conjunction with Labour Day, social and labour welfare organisations in the country have urged the government to introduce better workforce legislation post-Covid-19.

Social Protection Contributors’ Advisory Association Malaysia (SPCAAM) international labour adviser Callistus Antony D’Angelus said the introduction of better legislation that would provide greater social protection for Malaysians should be done immediately.

“This includes unemployment insurance and benefits, greater trade union protection and rights and tighter laws governing the termination of employment.

“There must be serious consequences for senior management and directors of companies who breach the country’s labour laws,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Union Network International – Malaysian Liaison Council (UNI-MLC) president Datuk Mohamed Shafie BP Mammal in a separate statement asked the government to hold dialogue sessions with all stakeholders to review labour policies and laws to better suit the current needs after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The country needs a labour policy that can meet the needs and challenges of the post-Covid-19 era,” he said, adding that the government must find a way to deal with the issue of the cost of living following the rising prices of goods and services. — Bernama