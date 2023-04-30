Man killed, wife injured after car lands in ditch in Julau

JULAU (April 30): A 30-year-old maintenance supervisor was killed after the car he was driving skidded and landed in a ditch at Jalan Nanga Entabai here yesterday.

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin, when contacted, said the deceased was identified as Samputra Peran from Rumah Rajit, Sungai Bekelit Ulu in Sibuti.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Julau health clinic,” he added.

According to Andam, the victim was travelling with his wife to her longhouse at Nanga Ayam here when the incident occurred around 12.30am.

“The victim is believed to have lost control of the car before it landed in a ditch on the opposite lane,” he said.

Andam said the victim’s 21-year-old wife sustained injuries to her arms and chest and was sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s body, on the other hand, was taken to Sarikei Hospital for further action, he added.

Andam said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the Julau police headquarters Traffic Investigation Division officer Insp Azri Mohd Azhar at 012-9059549.