Miri MP: Arts, creative industries spur tourism growth

MIRI (April 30): Culture, arts and creative industries have become a cornerstone that can further boost Miri’s tourism industry, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

Speaking at the launching of ‘Jari Jemari 2023’ arts and crafts exhibition at Coco Cabana here yesterday, Chiew lauded the initiative by Persatuan Pelukis dan Seni Visual Miri for hosting such event which he believed could help the local talents showcase their products and generate income.

“The exhibition can promote works of arts as an important cultural heritage, which also contributes towards sustainable development of local arts and culture,” he said.

“Through this event, members of the public not only get to appreciate arts and crafts produced by the local artists but it has enabled all to come together to celebrate the beauty and creativity in arts and crafts,” he added.

The association’s chairman Noel Belulok was also present at the event.