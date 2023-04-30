Moggie urges DCCI to seize financing opportunity, embrace e-commerce

KUCHING (April 30): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie urged the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) not to miss out on the financing initiatives from the proposed state government-owned financial institution to help the Dayak small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

Moggie, who is DCCI advisor and former president, said DCCI’s current leadership must work on how to benefit and participate in this new initiative recently announced by the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I think most of us who are members of DCCI are in the small and medium scale enterprises, not big businessmen and therefore, we have to think of a way of how we can benefit if that should happen,” he said at the opening of DCCI’s 21st annual general meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

Moggie, also a former federal full minister, was referring to news reports on Abang Johari’s recent announcement on the setting up of a financial institution in Sarawak to help small and medium-sized entrepreneurs venture into new economic activities.

Abang Johari was also quoted to have said at an event in Sibu on April 25 that the details of the proposed institution would be announced in two months’ time.

Adding on, Moggie called on DCCI members to take part in the digital economy in order to broaden their involvement in the economic and business sectors.

“Whether we want it or not, digitalisation is going to take place. Members of the Chamber must look into ways to participate in digital business and things like that, in addition to just its basic structure.

“The rule is adapting to what is new and necessary, so that progress can take place,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Jugah, also one of DCCI’s advisors, shared the latest updates on the Panggau Dayak twin tower building project at the AGM.

Linggi disclosed that the construction work of the Panggau Dayak is expected to be completed this July, after having been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and issues related to labour.

Upon completion, the twin tower building at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here will serve as the headquarters for DCCI and the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF).

“We hope we will have our occupation permit (OP) next week. Once we have gotten the OP, we can begin the interior work on the building which will take about three months’ time.

“Hopefully we can declare open the headquarters before July 22, in commemoration of Sarawak Day, where we can show to others that we have our own ‘rumah panjai,” said Linggi, adding that the name ‘Panggau’ was chosen for the project as it denotes the dwellings of significant Dayak community.

On the project, he remarked that the building will comprise office blocks, apartments and condominium units, and also commercial space.

The AGM, on the other hand, saw Dato Allan Keripin Nangkai elected as the new president of DCCI taking over from Dato Leonard Martin Uning,

Kilat Beriak and Libat Langup were retained as deputy president and secretary general respectively, while Ambrose Jarat was elected as the treasurer general.

The five vice presidents are Peru Balan Ding, Dato Winsel Ahtos, Dato Janang Bungsu, Dr Florince Christy and Billy Usit.

The 10 supreme council members are Bell Agan, Granda Aing, Peter Usang, Bujal Jantai, Telajan Luyoh, Albert Jalin, Paul Raja, Stephen Mau, Leonard Jambu and Dr Kennedy Paing.

Election chairman Datuk Mutang Tagal announced the election results at the AGM. There were no contests for the posts.

Allan, in his inaugural speech as the new president said DCCI would look into forming a youth committee and also in recruiting young professionals to join the chamber.

Concurring with Moggie on digital economy as the way forward, Allan said he would create a committee to focus on e-commerce development.

Former state secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, who was recently appointed to the panel of advisors to DCCI, also attended the AGM.