No factions in PBDS, party focused on moving forward, says acting president

SIBU (April 30): There are no factions in Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and the party, with its new lineup, is focused on moving forward and growing strength to strength, said acting president Major (Rtd) Moses Ripai.

He told reporters this after chairing an emergency Supreme Council (SC) meeting here today, which was convened following the recent resignation of Bobby William. All appointed SC posts vacated folowing Bobby’s resignation were also filled today.

“There is no faction — no this group and that group — and all SC members are here today to support the party constitution and we abide by it,” he said.

He had been asked if there were any factions in the party following claims it was experiencing internal turmoil.

In a recent report, former SC member Sai Malaka had claimed that PBDS was in turmoil following the dismissal of eight supreme council members, namely himself, Emelia Ambrose (vice-president), Sawing Kedit (vice-president), Robert Saweng (Youth chief), Susan George (Women chief), Entusa Iman, Tonny Sepawi and Ismail Lumut.

On this matter, newly appointed secretary-general Kipli Ayom clarified that there are no factions within the party.

“They are still our members — nobody has been sacked from this party. It is just that their appointments were by Bobby and they are no longer valid following his resignation,” he said.

Julius Enchana, who was reappointed as deputy president, echoed both Moses’ and Kipli’s views.

“Even myself and the secretary-general had to relinquish our posts when the party president resigned, as well as the information chief and all appointed SC members. They had to vacate their posts according to the party constitution,” he said.

Julius said that Moses has assumed the post of president and the vacated supreme council posts were al filled today in line with the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) requirements.

“The party can now move forward and there are no issues. Hopefully, there won’t be any more hoo-ha saying there is a crisis in PBDS,” he said.

He said that the RoS has been notified of Bobby’s resignation and the new lineup will be submitted to them.

Meanwhile, PBDS’ permanent chairman Dr John Brian Anthony said that when the party’s president resigns, someone has to become the acting president.

“When the president resigned, there was a vacuum so we all endorsed Moses to be the acting president. So today, Moses made his own (SC) appointments to fill the vacant positions,” he explained.

John also informed he was at the meeting to witness and ensure it was properly conducted.