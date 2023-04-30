NZ biker sets off on Borneo ride

KUCHING (April 30): Jason Irwin, a well-travelled 50-year-old male nurse from Nelson, south New Zealand has returned to Sarawak after 25 years to embark on a 4,000km ride on a motorcycle through Sarawak, Brunei and Sabah.

From Kuching, he kicked off his cross-Borneo riding tour on Friday (Apr 28) on a rented KTM 400cc bike to Miri, whereby he will pass through Brunei before ending up in Sabah.

“I am hoping to complete covering the 4,000km ride through the vast regions in two to three weeks’ time at a leisure pace because I do not believe in speeding or travelling fast.

“By doing that, one will get to enjoy the beautiful scenery along the way and make friends with the local people,” he said when met prior to his journey.

Irwin first came to Sarawak in 1998 and had visited Kapit and Belaga, where he travelled along the Rejang River on express boats and longboats.

“After this trip, I will return to New Zealand, work for a few months and then come back to Sarawak again later this year for another ride, but to Kalimantan next time around,” said Irwin, whose stay in Kuching was accommodated by Kozin Real Estate Sdn Bhd managing director Dato Alex Ting.

The New Zealander disclosed that he had reached up to Camp 3 of Mount Everest for 30 times and it was there that he met his Aussie girlfriend who is also a biker.

“We started bike-riding in Europe in 2000 and have been to almost all the countries in this continent.

“I have been to over 70 countries and I am planning to go to Argentina for a 7,000km ride from north to south of South America, through countries such as Chile, Peru and Brazil,” he said.