Over 1,500kg recyclable waste collected in ‘Plogging Run’ at Marina Beach

MIRI (April 30): The first-ever ‘Plogging Run’ conducted at Marina Beach here today recorded 1,576.25kg of recyclable waste collected by 388 people.

Organised by Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Miri Liaison (Tzu Chi Miri), the event involved the participants ‘plogging’ (jogging while picking up rubbish) along a 3km stretch of the beach.

It served not only as a campaign to raise public awareness of environmental preservation and sustainability, but also to raise funds for the Tzu Chi Miri’s Jing Si Hall project, where the organiser had successfully raised some RM30,000.

Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who was present at the closing ceremony, commended the organiser for their ongoing work in educating the local community about the environment and sustainability, while reaching out to needy families through various activities.

“More importantly, praise should be given to the volunteers who have sacrificed their time and energy in putting together this event.

“It is a great opportunity to educate our younger generation about the importance of protecting and preserving nature,” said the Senadin assemblyman in his speech for the event, where Miri MP Chiew Choon Man also took part in.

According to the organiser, the Jing Si Hall project kicked off last year and since then, they have been running various fund-raising activities.

“To date, we have raised about RM5 million – one sixth of the targeted amount of RM30 million, needed to cover the cost of building three units of two-storey buildings,” said Tzu Chi Miri in a statement released in connection with ‘Plogging Run’.

Sited at Jalan Riam here, the facility would comprise a central kitchen (meant to prepare food for victims of disasters taking shelter at the hall), a kindergarten, an administration office, a training centre and a multipurpose hall, upon its completion.

“Moreover, it will be the sixth Jing Si Hall in the country, and the first in East Malaysia,” said the organiser.