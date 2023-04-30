PBDS endorses Moses Ripai as acting president

SIBU (April 30): The Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Supreme Council has endorsed its elected deputy president Moses Ripai to take over the leadership of the party as acting president following the recent resignation of Bobby William.

PBDS secretary-general Kipli Ayom said this was done in accordance with the party constitution during the two-day meeting which ended today.

He added Bobby’s resignation as party president on April 20 was also unanimously accepted by the Supreme Council.

“On April 29, the Supreme Council unanimously accepted Bobby William’s resignation as president of PBDS. The Supreme Council registered its appreciation to our former president for his services to and leadership of the party.

“The meeting consented to the practice that all appointees to the Supreme Council by the last president would also cease. The meeting also registered its appreciation and thanks to those appointed members for their service,” he said in a statement today.

The meeting was attended by PBDS permanent chairman Dr John Brian Anthony.

Kipli also mentioned that apart from himself, Moses had appointed new Supreme Council members, namely Julius Enchana (deputy president); Dr Bego Sepop @ Bego Sapok (deputy president); Asvester Ujan Daya (vice president); Michael Samuel (vice president); Abraham Buja Andrew Bugie (vice president); Alpha Dragam (vice president); Robert Siting (vice president); Andrew Bugie Ipang (Information chief); and Baba Emperan (treasurer general).

The rest were Elia Unggak, Tugang Soon, Maria Lamit, Banun Gait, Puso Bujang, Muking Amut and Derik Wat.

Kipli said with the appointment of the new Supreme Council members, PBDS hopes to move forward and be ready to face the next state election.

“The party is now in a better position to grow by recruiting new members, forming branches and carrying out it planned activities.

“The PBDS leadership would like to assure its members and supporters that the party is in stable hands and we are looking forward to contributing to the progress of the people of Sarawak,” he said.