Plotting to disrupt order of democracy?

THE formation of a Unity Government in the wake of the recent parliamentary election led millions of well-intentioned Malaysians to believe that political stability had been restored and the nation was headed in the right direction towards reclaiming its former glory.

There was a reinventing of the wheel and setting in motion of the ‘humanity economy’ that later came under the civilisational transformative concept of ‘Madani’ coined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He wasted little time in putting words into deeds.

The Prime Minister and his Cabinet have established a transparent administrative system to weed out dubious dealings and transactions that have in the past cost the public coffers millions of dollars in losses as a result of corruption and the abuse of authority.

Fear of misdeed uncovered

For those fearful of the ugly repercussions on their well-being, the action is perceived as politically retaliatory and a witch-hunt of sorts to uncover their past wrongdoing that may eventually end up in a legal battle.

Those elitists burdened with baggage of unlawfully acquired goods have nowhere to run because the law will eventually catch up with them.

People occupy centrality in the agenda of the Unity Government. It is a government that rules with a conscience of the people and duty of accountability. People-centricity is the overarching theme of all policies carried out by the federal government under Anwar.

People-centricity

In the process of developing and implementing policy, three fundamental tenets stand out: pay attention to the people, listen to the people, and carry out the work of the people.

They serve as its genetic code and emphasise the current era of people-centred government. Such a nuanced libertarian strategy reveals the dedication and commitment of the Anwar-led government to the larger cause of democratisation and respect for the aspirations and expectations of the populace.

New emphasis is placed on the quality of democracy and, in particular, the extent of inclusivity of the poor and other vulnerable groups in society. Both democratic processes and democratic actors need to be considered in ways that are more specifically geared towards fostering inclusivity.

‘Humanity economy’

All of these have been put in place with the policy focus and development agenda of the nation reset to achieve the goals of civilisational development that is driven and sustained by the forces of ‘humanity economy’.

The change, along with the initiatives that are currently in place, is well received by the populace, with democracy and the public’s hopes after the 15th general election (GE15) being realised.

Concurrently, the act of ridding the systems of corruption and wrongdoing and fostering good governance principles and practices everywhere followed. House-cleaning and resetting the systems of the nation are necessarily carried out. Malaysians hail the move as auguring well for political stability and accelerated economic growth.

The people-centric efforts of the Unity Government driving many of the new development initiatives speak volumes of the leadership’s recognition of the importance of democratic ownership and inclusivity.

Development is to be accelerated by the efficiency of institutions and the soundness of democratic politics.

Democratic framework

Democracy creates the conducive environment in which governmental and state institutions are held accountable for the implementation of policy decisions by free and responsible citizens.

This establishes the general democratic framework in which people of good will, elected officials, and other social actors have resolved to cooperate in sharing and pursuing common objectives.

In other words, it is a platform for the people, driven by shared power and a shared desire for the future.

Yet, all is not well on account of stories that are making their rounds, many of which ring hollow. It is the same old narrative told by the same old veterans at a time when the government is functioning well and stability is the order of the day.

These veterans are making a valiant effort to be heard and may have a secret agenda to overthrow the current administration.

Plot to unseat the government

Are they to be taken lightly?

Are they not fearful of being dragged to court and face the embarrassment of their hidden wrongdoings revealed in public shame?

They must have a bigger agenda and a bigger goal to pursue that they cannot do without.

They have started on their hideous plot and shown no hesitation or remorse to come out in the open to court battle with the Unity Government leadership.

They are a band of defeated electoral fighters hoping to win over to their side some MPs from Barisan Nasional to make the number to unseat the Prime Minister and his government.

Why should the constituent parties in the Unity Government be easily lured by a disgruntled political grouping with questionable numbers and intention?

If the group over stretches its ability and acceptability to court MPs from the ruling Unity Government, basic political maths predicts a disastrous outcome.

Power and ambition

Even though their opinions and levels of seriousness may differ, power and ambition are what keep them together.

Political vengeance, burning ambition for power, and a hardened desire to prevent authorities from discovering their wealth obtained through questionable means are all kept alive by the fire of power and ambition.

Indeed, for a few, it is a survival recourse as they cannot afford to be dragged to court and shamed before millions for their past misdeeds.

It is about power that can eventually set them free and little of power to rest the economy of a nation and its people.

The people are not ready, nor are they willing, to face another political upheaval, not when stability and planned economic recovery are gaining traction since the formation of the Unity government. To them, there is no reason for the disgruntled individuals and groups to disrupt the political order of the day.

To do so would possibly result in an election that costs millions and impacts negatively on businesses and social institutions.

The average person has learned their lesson, and if a poll were to be taken, they would reject holding another election just to further the ambition and power of some politicians.

Agong’s decree

How can we ensure the sanctity of Parliament and not let it suffer under the game plan of some ambitious politicians?

The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had earlier expressed his hope for the current government to remain until the end of its term.

The King’s decree must serve as reference for MPs from both sides of the political divide, experts say.

Question: Are those from the agitating group listening enough? Will they take heed of the decree? Or have they been deeply intoxicated by power and ambition?

Former Minister in Prime Minister’s Department – Parliament and Law (2021 to 2022), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, questions the political commotion that is interfering with the Unity Government’s efficient operation.

If the government is compelled to resign and hold new elections, it would be a pricey endeavour that would cost millions.

Fixed Term Parliament Bill

To prevent the Parliament from engaging in pointless partisanship and to allow it to serve out its full five-year term, legislation may be the most practical solution.

Wan Junaidi, a lawyer who received his legal education in the United Kingdom, advises the government to introduce the Fixed Term Parliament Bill in order to protect the longevity and stability of parliament for its five-year term.

Given its position of incumbency, the present government would face little encumbrances in making sure the Bill is passed.

Together with the existing Anti-Hopping law, the Fixed Term Parliament law will strengthen the order of democracy and sanctity of Parliament.

* Toman Mamora (PhD Nottingham, UK) is a communication and research consultant. He comments on contemporary social and political issues and seeks to raise public opinion on subjects of societal value.