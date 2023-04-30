Sabahan Brenda Anellia wins gold at Para Swimming World Series Singapore 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): National swimmer Brenda Anellia Larry won the gold medal in the women’s 150 metres individual medley on the first day of the Para Swimming World Series Singapore 2023 at the OCBC Aquatics Centre, Singapore yesterday.

According to the official website of the championships https://www.titanium-sportservice.de/, the 18-year-old Paralympic swimmer, who competed in the SM 14 category (physical impairment), clocked 4 minutes 13.63 seconds in the event, to oust Brazilian athlete, Susana Schnarndorf who recorded 5:19.35s.

Only Brenda and Susana participated in the event and according to the competition format, as there was less than three participants, only Brenda gets a medal.

The three-day international swimming competition for para swimmers ends tomorrow. – Bernama