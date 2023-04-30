School administrator in Miri loses RM120,900 of life savings to love scam

MIRI (April 30): A school administrator here lost RM120,900 of her life savings after falling victim to a love scam.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 52-year-old woman had befriended the suspect through a social networking service in August last year.

Alexson said the suspect had obtained the victim’s contact number for the reason to enable both of them to get to know each other better.

“After several months, the victim was told by the suspect that he had fallen in love with her and told her that he would like to come to Malaysia to meet up with her.

“The victim was deceived by the suspect’s words and believed that the suspect loved her. In December last year, the suspect asked the victim for financial help.

“Without suspecting anything and because of her love for the suspect, the victim made a total of 30 transactions amounting RM120,900 to a third-party bank account between December 13, 2022 and February 28, 2023,” he said in a press statement today.

The victim only realised that she was duped after failing to contact the suspect after the final transaction. This prompted her to lodge a police report on April 29.

Meanwhile, Alexson urged the public to be vigilant by not updating their marital status on social media that may give any indication that they are either lonely or are searching for a life partner, as it can make them the target of cyber criminals.

He also reminded the public to not be easily deceived by any praise or persuasion from their new friends that they have met via social media.

“Additionally, do not easily be charmed by beautiful or handsome profile photos used on social media,” he advised..

Alexson also advised those who suspect that they are a victim of phone scam, love scam, e-commerce fraud, and non-existent loans; or those who may have made a transaction to any mule account, to lodge a report to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997.

Members of the public are encouraged to check the authenticity of phone number and bank account through Scammers CCID portal or log on to http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making a transaction.