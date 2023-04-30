Sibu planters affected by recent freak storm appeal for government’s help

SIBU (April 30): Sibu Vegetable Planters Association is appealing for government assistance, following the heavy losses incurred by their members due to a freak storm that struck here early last month.

Association’s chairman Tieu Kiu Sing said many of their members’ greenhouses were damaged by the strong winds that hit Sibu on April 5.

“Even those engaging in traditional farming methods were not spared from the disaster.

“About 10 per cent of our 300 members use greenhouse technology for growing vegetables, and 90 per cent of the greenhouses (belonging to the 10 per cent farmers) were damaged by the strong winds.

“In this regard, it is our fervent hope that the government could provide us with some assistance,” he told reporters after chairing the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) at Bai Xiang Restaurant Sungai Bidut here today.

Tieu pointed out that the members would need some help to repair and rebuild their damaged greenhouses, saying that the cost of materials had gone up these days.

That said, he also noted that some of the affected planters had already started the rebuilding works.

According to Tieu, it was the first time that anyone of them had ever encountered such a phenomenon, which had left them with heavy losses.

On the benefits of using greenhouse technology for growing vegetables, he said this method required less usage of fertilisers and pesticides.

“The conventional way of farming (over open spaces) uses more fertilisers and pesticides as they need to be replaced after being washed away by rain – hence, higher production cost,” he added.

Asked about the cost of constructing a greenhouse, he said this would depend on the size of the structure.

“One that measures 30m long and 8m wide, would cost about RM4,500, while a structure measuring 50m long and 8m wide, would cost around RM8,500.”

Tieu then recalled a recent visit to Cameron Highlands, where he observed the majority of farmers there had already ‘embraced the greenhouse technology’.

“We are encouraging our members to gradually switch to greenhouse technology for better harvests. With lower usage of pesticides, the vegetables produced are healthier (for consumption.

“So, we are also hoping that the government could provide assistance to help our members to build greenhouses in a bid to switch to this new farming method,” he said, believing that this would go a long way towards meeting the Malaysian Good Agriculture Practice (MyGAP) standards.

Meanwhile, Bintangor Agriculture Association chairman Yek Choi Moi said his side was having a dialogue with Sibu Vegetable Planters Association to learn more about viable operational methods.

Sharing similar sentiments with Tieu, he said his Bintangor side was also hoping for government’s assistance in building greenhouses for farming.

“Currently, we have about 400 members and about 10 of them already have greenhouses.

“So, we hope the government could provide us with some assistance to build the greenhouses,” said Yek.