STB targets 9,000 visitors through Global Sia Sitok Vacations campaign

KUCHING (April 30): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is targeting 9,000 visitors through its Global Sia Sitok Vacations campaign for non-Sarawakians and foreign travellers from May 1 to July 16, involving 51 merchants and 147 packages via the Enjoy Sarawak app.

The recently launched campaign is an extension of the previously successful ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’ intra- and inter-state travel campaign introduced in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to introduce Sarawak to the world through our homegrown brand Sia Sitok Sarawak in the form of Global Sia Sitok Vacations.

“It is an important campaign to continue to boost the number of visitors to Sarawak and showcase what our beautiful region has to offer, in line with our thematic travel campaign ‘Sarawak, Now More Than Ever’,” said STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor in a statement.

The ‘Global Sia Sitok Vacations’ campaign is a collaborative effort with Malaysian Association of Hotels to attract visitors from all over the world.

“With the success of the previous ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’ and ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation’ campaigns, we target 9,000 visitors during the period, contributing to our effort to welcome three million visitors to Sarawak for 2023,” said Sharzede.

Peninsular Malaysians, Sabahans and foreign travellers can download and redeem the RM100 e-Voucher from the Enjoy Sarawak app, which is available for download on Android and IOS platforms.

The app offers a comprehensive guide to Sarawak’s attractions, accommodations, restaurants, tour operators, healthcare as well as spa and wellness operators.

STB said the ‘Global Sia Sitok Vacations’ campaign provides an opportunity for participating tourism businesses in Sarawak to attract more visitors to the state and promote their offerings.

“Visitors can use a single voucher per transaction and this campaign aims to drive conversion in arrivals and increase growth in both medium and long-haul markets, with continuous presence and visibility,” it said.

With the 26th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival set to take place at Sarawak Cultural Village from June 23 to 25, music lovers can utilise the travel vouchers offered and attend the festival to enjoy quality music from an array of international and local performers.

For more information, go to www.sarawaktourism.com.