Store denies Kuching woman replacement after brand new tablet could not work

KUCHING (April 30): A woman here has been denied a replacement unit after a tablet computer she bought from an authorised store here could not work properly.

According to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) chief Milton Foo, the woman was told by the store that there is a “No return/refund” policy which was printed in the invoice.

“On April 13, the complainant purchased a brand new tablet for RM1,799 at an authorised store.

“According to her, the brand new tablet that she bought cannot function properly in less than 10 hours after the purchase.

“On the next day, the complainant went back to the store and requested for a replacement but was turned away,” Foo said in a statement yesterday.

According to Foo, the woman was told she could only trade in the tablet for a mere value of RM800 and she needed to pay another RM999 for a new tablet for the same model.

She decided to approach PCB for help and they assisted her to lodge a formal report with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) pending a hearing date to be fixed by the Consumer Claim Tribunal, he added.

“More often than not we have encountered cases where consumers had tried to return a product they purchased but were not allowed and turned away by the store’s customer service on grounds that the store practiced a ‘no return or refund’ policy.

“I wish to highlight that the so-called ‘no return or refund’ policy is only valid in law if two main conditions are satisfied. Otherwise, such a policy is not valid and the customer can insist that the product be returned or money refunded,” said Foo.

He pointed out that the first condition is that the customer must be informed of the policy before the purchase was made, not after the purchase, while the second condition is that the product purchased must be of “acceptable quality”, based on Section 32 of the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

In that respect, he advised the public to check on any item purchased before leaving the store to avoid disputes and hassle with defective goods.

This, he said, is especially so with purchases of electronic devices such as laptops, tablets or handphones.