‘The Turtle in the Ocean’ artwork enters Malaysia Book of Records for biggest straw art installation

KUCHING (April 30): A local artwork ‘The Turtle in the Ocean’ has entered the Malaysia Book of Records for the ‘Biggest Straw Art Installation’.

The artwork, a collaboration between the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and NakedWonders – a local-based enterprise promoting the use of edible and degradable rice straws – was completed by local artist Daphne Siaw and a group of volunteers aged between five and 61.

It took them two weeks to complete the artwork in line with promoting the ‘Say No to Plastic Straws’ campaign to protect the Mother Nature.

Today, Malaysia Book of Records senior record consultant Edwin Yeoh presented the honours to Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the launch of ‘Make Climate Cool Again Environment Exhibit’ held in conjunction with this year’s Earth Day.

During the presentation at the MBKS Dewan Masyarakat at Jalan Padungan here, Yeoh announced that the artwork is six metres in width and three metres in height.

He could not reveal how many straws had been utilised to complete the artwork since an ongoing guessing contest is offered for the community in conjunction with the expo, which lasts until May 8.

In his opening address, Dr Sim reminded all that climate change is happening across the globe and not even Sarawakians could escape it.

“Believe it or not, climate change is in Sarawak and Kuching. We can see this during the extreme weather, with last month having seen an excessive amount of rain and this month so dry.

“Climate change is no longer confined to foreign countries like Europe, US and remote islands. We are suffering also,” said the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

Dr Sim asserted that everyone can do their part to help raise awareness and promote environmental sustainability.

He lauded MBKS for its initiatives in banning plastic straws, turning waste into an artwork as well as rolling out campaigns to bring more people together to contribute to the preservation of environment.

He was pleased to note that ‘The Turtle in the Ocean’ had made an entry in the Malaysia Book of Records.

“I am sure it was a teamwork of hundreds of people and this matters more than entering the Malaysia Book of Records,” he enthused.

At the event, Dr Sim also launched a new mobile application iBuyBack in connection with MBKS’ Recycling Buy Back Campaign to promote recycling among the locals in their daily life.

He hoped that the new application would also be adopted by other local councils across Sarawak to encourage more people to embrace recycling so as to promote environmental sustainability.