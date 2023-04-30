Tiang pledges to support, assist APM Sibu

SIBU (April 30): Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang has made a pledge to support and assist the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in Sibu.

Speaking at a dinner event with Sarawak APM director Abdul Wahab Rahim at Paramount Hotel on Friday night, he said APM is an important agency deserving of attention as it exists to serve the local community.

He was made to understand that APM Sibu is in need of more resources to function and serve efficiently.

“I will continue to support and assist APM – in the form of funds and equipment,” he said.

Also present at the event was Sibu District APM officer Major (PA) Wan Mohd Jabir Wan Mohd Badrudin.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, in his speech noted APM’s persistence and spirit that should be emulated by the public.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation to each one of you for helping restore and clean the areas affected by the recent April 5 storm,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab announced that he will be transferred to Peninsular Malaysia next week and would no longer be in APM.

He said he hopes APM Sarawak will continue to excel and serve the community.

“My hope is that all 48 districts in this state and urban areas will have their own APM units in the future,” he said.

APM units play an important role in managing disasters in this country, he said.