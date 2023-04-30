Ugak: Bintulu’s O&G career expo avenue for youth to seek employment

SIBU (April 30): The Sarawak Oil and Gas Workers Association (SOGWA) Career Expo serves as the best platform for local people to grab job opportunities in the gas and oil sector.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister Department Wilson Ugak Kumbong said this at the launching of SOGWA 2023 Volume 2.0 Career Expo in Bintulu yesterday.

“Hopefully more graduates from schools and institutions of higher learning, especially those who are taking up engineering and technical courses will see job opportunities offered here,” he said.

“Skilled workers are in high demand for the growing gas and oil industry, thus young people are encouraged to come to the fair to get more insights on the various job opportunities offered,” said Ugak, who is also the Hulu Rejang MP.

Bintulu MP Special Officer Steven Kong and Director of the Immigration and Labour Management Unit Richard Lon were also present at the launching of the expo which involved some 15 companies related to oil and gas.