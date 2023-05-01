Awg Tengah: Proposed SME bank to bring S’wak to next level economic development

MIRI (May 1): The proposed establishment of a commercial bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will strategically complement the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) in bringing Sarawak to the next level of economic development, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier said this is in line with efforts by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to boost SMEs in Sarawak by reducing the challenges they face in applying for loans.

Yesterday, Abang Johari said negotiations are underway with the federal authorities to acquire a licence to operate the commercial bank.

The Premier also said the state commercial bank would possibly be set up by the end of this year.

“When this happens, it will be a big shot in the arm for SMEs in the state and pave the way for smooth expansion in Sarawak,” said Awang Tengah when officiating at the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Miri Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering today.

He said a state commercial bank would remove the issues faced by SMes needing loans for viable projects but are bogged down by tedious processes and approvals of bank headquartered outside Sarawak.

This will fit into the bigger economic development expansion picture of the state government, which has already established DBOS to finance strategic development projects.

Awang Tengah said his ministry is ever-ready to assist SMEs through its policies, infrastructure development, grants, and other approaches to ensure they thrive and are competitive.

“In the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state allocated an unprecedented RM7.6 billion in aid from BKSS (Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance) 1.0 to 9.0, including RM70 million to pay bank loan interest for three and half years to get SMEs back on their feet,” he pointed out.

He hoped the federal government will also chip in funds for industrial estate development, which is currently fully-funded by Sarawak.

Among those present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister of Women and Early Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; and Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Dr Ripin Lamat.