Bisaya folks hailed for solidarity, focus on nurturing future leaders

KUCHING (May 1): The Bisaya community in Sarawak is lauded for upholding the spirit of solidarity among its members and also for continuing to nurture future leaders.

In singing this praise, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala says such attributes are clearly reflected in the leadership of Sarawak Bisaya Association over the years.

“The transition of leadership has always been smooth.

“The latest was in 2021, when Datu Antonio Kahti Galis handed over the presidency to the current president, Joseph Blandoi,” he said in his speech for the Babulang Charity Golf Tournament’s prize-presentation ceremony, which took place in Miri on Saturday.

Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, also commended the Bisaya community for their efforts and capability in hosting events listed under the Sarawak Tourism Calendar of Events.

Citing the ever-popular annual Babulang Festival and Buffalo Race as examples, he described such events as ‘being worthy to be included in the state’s calendar of events.

“Despite being a small community, they (the Bisayas) are able to organise big events such as the Babulang Festival and Buffalo Race,” he said.

It is noteworthy to mention that Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi have pledged to contribute RM50,000 each to help in the organisation of this year’s Babulang Festival and Buffalo Race.

It is also informed that the charity golf tournament served as a prelude to the Babulang Festival and Buffalo Race, to be taking place in Limbang from this June 2 to 4.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Blandoi said the golf tournament’s main objective was to raise funds, of which the proceeds would be channelled to the underprivileged members of the Bisaya community.

“In last year’s game, the proceeds went to support 33 underprivileged members of our community.

“In support of the event, Datuk Gerawat pledged RM15,000, Deputy Minister I of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting RM3,000, and Miri Mayor Adam Yii, RM2,000.

“The organiser also received contributions from Sime Darby Oils, Wilmar, Perunding SL, Persafe Plantation, Plantmax, Envlp Construction’s Rolland Matu and also from individuals,” disclosed Blandoi.