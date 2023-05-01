Launch of books signifies Perkim Sarawak’s 35 years of solid leadership

SIBU (May 1): The launch of two books by the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation (Perkim) Sarawak Division signifies the solid leadership that it has upheld since its establishment in 1989.

The ‘Perkim 1989-2022’ and ‘Pelan Halatuju Perkim Bahagian Sarawak 2023-2027’ (Perkim Sarawak Direction Plan 2023-2027) were unveiled during a ceremony held at Kingwood Hotel here Saturday night, in conjunction with its 35th annual general meeting (AGM).

In his speech, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg described the launch as a culmination of ‘the tenacity and efficiency of Perkim’s successful leadership at division and branch levels’.

“Congratulations and well done to Perkim Sarawak Division, which was established in 1989 – then under the leadership of its first chairman and founder of Perkim, the late Datuk Patinggi Dr Hajah Laila Taib (who headed the organisation from 1989 to 2009).

“The solid cooperation and support within Perkim have strengthened it until today,” said the Premier, whose text speech was read by Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee at the event.

Adding on, Abang Johari hailed the uniqueness of Perkim Sarawak over its counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It (Perkim Sarawak) consists of only women members, unlike those in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It is also the only all-women Islamic non-government organisation (NGO) in Sarawak.

“Well done, Perkim Sarawak, for being able to grow widely with the establishment of 21 branches throughout the state. The total membership has also increased to over 5,000, and it is currently the largest in Malaysia.

“Of course, there are various challenges experienced by Perkim at division and branch levels due to vastness of ​​Sarawak, which is almost the size of Peninsular Malaysia.

“However, none pose as an obstacle for Perkim Sarawak to continue its struggles, and I believe that so far, it has fulfilled many objectives at the national level,” he said.

Abang Johari also called upon Perkim Sarawak to work with the government in establishing a civil society meant to address and overcome various social problems.

“Considering these various social problems, especially those affecting the teenagers, I call upon Perkim to help in efforts to form a civil society made up of various races in Malaysia.

“In carrying out ‘dakwah’ (preaching) and educational programmes, Perkim should also be involved in measures to deal with issues such as moral decay and socio-cultural problems,” he pointed out.

On Perkim Sarawak Direction Plan 2023-2027, Abang Johari understood that the strategies outlined for implementation every year would be closely monitored so as to ensure that they would adapt to current needs.

“This direction plan will also be a guide for implementing Perkim’s programmes and activities in the coming years, covering all divisional and branch levels in Sarawak.

“I believe that this strategic plan has taked into account all they afore-mentioned issues,” said the premier.

Federal Deputy Minister of Economy Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib who is also Perkim Sarawak chairman, and Perkim national treasurer Dato Abdul Hanif Harun, were among those witnessing the launch.