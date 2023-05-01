Brunei builds supportive environment for foreign investments

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (May 1): Brunei is building a supportive investment environment to provide opportunities for regional investors to explore partnerships and investments with local companies, a senior official has said.

According to Xinhua, Daniel Leong, acting CEO of Brunei Economic Development Board (BEDB) and Darussalam Enterprise (DARe), was quoted by the local daily Borneo Bulletin on Sunday as saying that Brunei’s improvement on investment climate focuses on five sectors, downstream oil and gas, food, information and communications technology, services and tourism.

The food sector is an excellent example of cooperation with many opportunities such as high-value aquaculture and high-tech agricultural farming as well as value chain activities, Leong said at the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines Eastern Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) B2B forum held here recently.

Brunei government, Muara Port Company, a joint venture between Brunei and China, and stakeholders are engaged in initiatives to improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of goods and services within the region to establish a BIMP-EAGA transshipment hub, he said. — Bernama-Xinhua