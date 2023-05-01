Bumi Kenyalang Mesra programme seeks to strengthen community values

KUCHING (May 1): The inaugural Bumi Kenyalang Mesra Programme has been launched to strengthen the values of humanity, love, and mutual respect among the community.

When launching the programme, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said it also aimed to foster closer rapport among various groups such community and religious leaders.

He said various entities such as the Ministry of Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development, as well as state and federal agencies will be engaged in the implementation of the programme.

“Religious leaders and representatives of the various houses of worship as well as non-governmental organisations and corporate bodies will also be involved,” he said when launching the programme at the Kuching Civic Centre yesterday.

Aaron said unity among members of the community, irrespective of race or faith, could be further strengthened through the programme.

He hoped the programme could be extended to involve more individuals and private corporations to enhance national unity in line with the concept of unity in diversity.