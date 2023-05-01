DBNA Tebedu set up to intensify issuance of NCR land titles, says rep

TEBEDU (May 1): The issuance of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land titles for villages in Tebedu will be intensified, said its assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that this will be made possible with the setting up of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Tebedu branch.

He remarked that DBNA has already been carrying out NCR land documentation initiative to facilitate issuance of land titles to the rightful owners for many years.

“With the setting up of DBNA Tebedu and election of exco members, I hope there is more commitment to ensure that this agenda is well received by the landowners,” he said when officiating at DBNA Tebedu’s first general meeting on Saturday.

The land documentation project, he added, will be an important agenda for DBNA Tebedu branch since many villages there have not had their lands documented.

Dr Sinang explained that the move to have the NCR lands documented is vital to prevent future land ownership disputes and also to preserve the community’s ancestral heritage.

He also announced the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM10,000 to DBNA Tebedu for it to carry out its programmes.

Also present at the meeting were Tebedu District Officer Joseph Liaw, DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, deputy president Dr Charlie Unggang and secretary general Jubilant Austinway.

Also in attendance were Serian Division Bidayuh Temenggong Henry Bujang Senden, DBNA Tebedu chairman Pemanca Kane Manung and DBNA Kedup chairman Bill Thomas.