Demak Laut folk asked to equip themselves with skills through associations

KUCHING (May 1): Demak Laut constituents are encouraged to actively take part in association-based activities to equip themselves with various skills.

In making this call, Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, who is also Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister, said they could join as a member of an association to gain the opportunity to be trained and pick up many soft skills.

“For example, they can learn to work as a team since teamwork will be able to produce the best results. This can also improve skills in organisational management and being responsible.

“Besides, they will be able to have access to the latest information related to government policy,” he said at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house organised by Muara Tebas non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on Sunday night.

Dr Hazland said by participating in association-based activities, individuals will be able to acquire many other skills so as to produce more quality human resources.

“Through active involvement in associations, a person will be groomed as a leader at the grassroots level. Through such hands-on experience and exposure, quality human resources can be produced in the villages,” he said.

More than 600 guests comprising local residents and NGO members including those representing village security and development committees (JKKKs), mosque committee members, parent-teacher associations, and the Community Development Department (Kemas) attended the event.