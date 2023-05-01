Ex-candidate focused on improving people’s economy through experience

KUCHING (May 1): Former chairman of Sarawak Umno Sponsors, Affendi Jeman, is now focusing on developing business, besides helping improve people’s economy through his own experience.

The former independent candidate for Santubong parliamentary seat in the last general election, said he planned to adopt the value-based ‘Bawa Nikmat’ business strategy where people can benefit from it.

“At the moment, I am only focusing on my business,” said Affendi, who once worked with a banking institution and has had vast experience in the food and beverages business, as well as the engineering, telecommunications, printing and public-oriented sectors.

“My plan to expand the business is like the political approach I brought in before, which is ‘Bawa Nikmat’ where I want to share my experience in business to help the people’s economy,” he said when met at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Jalan Kulas Utara Satu here yesterday.

He admitted that the journey to success has never been an easy one for him.

The challenges and adversities, he said, have pushed him to move forward and be more resilient.