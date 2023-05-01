Fahmi: Media must verify information before publishing news

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzi has urged members of the media to always verify information and sources before publishing any news to avoid any untoward issues.

Fahmi on his Facebook page had reposted Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin’s message denying fake news linking her to a political event in Kedah.

“This fake news has been spreading since yesterday (Saturday) and has become slander that has spread far to various communities, some have even believed it and some have turned it into political fodder.

“Friends in the media are reminded to always verify information and sources before publishing news so that issues like this do not arise. Legal action can also be taken by enforcement agencies in case of any violations,” said Fahmi.

Earlier, Siti Nurhaliza in her Instagram story said that irresponsible parties had created a fake Facebook account using her name and spread statements regarding her presence at a ceremony in Kedah claimed to be a political event.

The statement was then used by an entertainment portal to be used as a news item titled ‘Siti Nurhaliza tak sangka rumah terbuka jadi majlis politik’ (Siti Nurhaliza didn’t expect an open house would become a political event) which was published yesterday.

“Who is the smart person who edited this fake news, used my Facebook name and forwarded it everywhere, convincing people that this is a real post? This is fake.

“Enough of all this. I am a singer, I entertain everyone. This is the month of Syawal, the month to strengthen ties, not to spread fake news,” she said in the Instagram post. — Bernama