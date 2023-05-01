J-Kom chief: My job to encourage unity made harder with Opposition playing race card

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): Director-general of the Community Communication Department (J-Kom) Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff today said that his job to communicate the government’s policies has been made harder by the Opposition.

He said his role to raise awareness on mutual respect and unity has become a challenge with the Opposition playing on racial and religious sentiments while attacking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with baseless accusations.

“With the heavy hatred and anger of some towards Anwar, rumours have appeared about wanting to drop Anwar as the prime minister over the reason that the people are bored of him.

“Who is bored and for what reason I do not know, but that is what is repeated by those who oppose Anwar,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

A good relationship between the current government and the Opposition will allow the federal system to work smoothly, he said.

“If you want an equal allocation for all MPs regardless of party, negotiate with the central government,” he advised.

He also called for attacks on the unity government to stop.

Anwar has mentioned his readiness in negotiating for equal allocations many times, but Opposition members still need to come forward to negotiate with him, just like what Anwar did when he was the Opposition leader, Agus said.

Agus said Anwar had introduced the Prime Minister’s Question and Answer (PMQ) sessions in the Dewan Rakyat, but Opposition members are never there.

“But when Anwar did the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri Open House in the Opposition held states, there are those who accused him of playing politics,” he lamented.

Besides that, Agus promised to share his views on what Malaysia Madani is as well as what is so great about it in a future post in the form of a video or his writing.

Last Wednesday, Agus slammed PAS for straying from its roots of fighting for social justice, to what he called as hunger for power to the point of manipulating religious sentiments and rhetoric.

He gave the example of the Islamist party promising heaven for those who support them while threatening hell for those who are against it, saying that he was uncomfortable with PAS’ current politics as there was no more compassion in it, only hatred against those who are different. — Malay Mail