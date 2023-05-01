Miri’s Gawai Dayak Bazaar opens today

MIRI (May 1): The Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) organised by Persatuan Gagasan Anak Dayak Sarawak (GADS) is back again this year, from today (May 1) until May 21 at the parking lots near Bank Rakyat in Permyjaya.

GADS chairman David Upe invites the public to come and support the bazaar which will be operating from 3pm until 11.30pm throughout the period.

“There will be 62 canopies involving 124 traders selling various kinds of food, drinks, crafts, goods and clothing this year,” he said when met after giving a final briefing to all the participating traders yesterday.

“I would like to assure the public who will be coming to the bazaar that all the food and drink stall operators at this GDB have attended a food-handling course and have also been vaccinated against typhoid.

“Therefore, the public do not need to worry about the safe food handling aspects,” he added.

Various side activities have also been lined up throughout the running of the event, including ‘Sada GDB 2023’ karaoke tournament, stage cultural performances and Sape competition.

GDB 2023 will be officially launched on May 6 and is expected to be officiated by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.