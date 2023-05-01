Onus falls on all quarters to uphold labour laws, says union chief

KUCHING (May 1): Employees’ rights at the workplace must continue to be upheld, in line with the national-level Labour Day’s slogan for this year, ‘Pekerja Pemangkin Wadah Malaysia Madani’ (Workers – Platform of Catalyst for Malaysia Madani).

According to Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak chairman Zaidi Nasar, all workers must all be accorded their rights under the scope of health and safety covering provision of equipment and attention to specific work risks; the scope of equal opportunities for men and women; and also the scope of protection against discrimination based on gender, race and faith.

In this regard, all parties must play their respective roles in reinforcing legislations pertaining to workers, with comprehensive enforcement meant to prevent violation of the relevant labour laws, he said in the MTUC Sarawak’s Labour Day 2023 message released yesterday.

“Enforcement of laws such as the Employment (Amendment) Act 2022, Sarawak Labour Ordinance, Minimum Wages Order 2022, Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, Employees Social Security Act 1969, and Employees Provident Fund Act 1991, must be given solid focus so as to uphold the sanctity of the law and ensuring the welfare of the workers,” he said.

Adding on, Zaidi said the ‘working world’ had undergone massive changes over the years, with ongoing focus on advancements in technology and thinking skills, as well as collective consulting.

“In view of the interests of both parties, the employers and the unions, productivity still needs to be going up.

“Still, cooperation between the unions and employers needs to continue on harmoniously and the same time, they must put focus on the protection of social security, minimum wages that would take into account the needs of the workers and their families, decent housing and accommodation for the workers, as well as job security – all in line with the Labour Day 2023’s slogan.”

Zaidi also highlighted the need for all parties involved, namely the government, policy- and lawmakers, employers and employees, to guarantee good quality, balance and sustainability of life and work.

On the workers’ part, he said they must instil in themselves a deep sense of responsibility in carrying out their work.

“The workers must carry out their work with honesty and integrity, and they must never abuse their positions to fulfil any personal agenda.

“They must also be grateful, and strive to facilitate any operations and transactions through effective service.

“Good workers can help build up investors’ confidence and boost job opportunities in their respective industries.

In relation to occupational health, Zaidi said MTUC Sarawak would never forget advocating employers and employees to attend to their mental health as well.

In this sense, he said the importance of the matter was reflected by the amendments on the Employment Act.

“Under the amendments, working time is shortened to 45 hours from 48 hours, paternity leave increased to seven days, and maternity leave is amended from 60 days to 98 days,” he said.